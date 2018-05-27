Pakistan national held while trying to cross border in Gujarat: BSF

The man tried to enter Kutch district from neighbouring Sindh province in Pakistan early this morning when a BSF patrol team caught him, the official said. (Representational Image) The man tried to enter Kutch district from neighbouring Sindh province in Pakistan early this morning when a BSF patrol team caught him, the official said. (Representational Image)

A Pakistani national was detained today by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he tried to enter the country through the international border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, an official said.

Three SIM cards and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the BSF official said. The man, in his early thirties, identified himself as Raju, he said.

He tried to enter Kutch district from neighbouring Sindh province in Pakistan early this morning when a BSF patrol team caught him, the official said, adding that he tried to cross over through a patch in an unfenced area between border pillars 1085 and 1090.

“The man was being questioned. The BSF would later hand him over to the local Khavda police for further action,” he added.

