Pakistan must vacate its illegal occupation of PoK: India at UNHRC

India Wednesday made it clear at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that Pakistan must fulfil its obligation to vacate its illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The country’s representative at the UN said the central problem in Jammu and Kashmir is cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

“This fact needs due recognition by one and all,” India said.

India has long argued that Pakistan has illegally occupied PoK denying its people basic rights. It has also voiced its support for the people of the restive Balochistan region.

Indo-Pak relations have hit a new low over the past year following the terrorist attack on the Indian Army base in Uri in September last year and the eventual surgical strikes conducted by India to destroy terror launchpads in PoK. Talks between the two countries have been suspended after India made it clear that a conversation is not possible ‘in the shadow of terror.’ The conviction of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court and his sentencing to death has rocked the ties between the two countries even further. Jadhav’s case is currently being tried in the International Court of Justice.

