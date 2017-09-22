Pak mortar shelling: Over 700 civilians evacuated from RS Pura, Arnia sectors to safer places

An unprovoked and intensified Pakistani shelling going on in these sectors for the past couple of days have damaged a number of houses and left cattle injured and dead. (Representational Image) An unprovoked and intensified Pakistani shelling going on in these sectors for the past couple of days have damaged a number of houses and left cattle injured and dead. (Representational Image)

Over 700 civilians residing near the international border have been evacuated to safer places in the wake of heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani Rangers in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors on Thursday night after seven civilians were reported to be injured at various places. The evacuation started after midnight when shelling stopped, sources said. Although no incidents of firing have occurred after that but an uneasy calm prevailed in border villages with people keeping their fingers crossed.

The injured, who hail from Arnia and R S Pura sectors, have been identified as Kishori Lal, 40, his wife Pummi Devi, 35 both are residents of Kathar village. Five others have been identified as Gurdev Singh, 20 of Kol Khurd, Seema Devi of Arnia, Sohan Singh of Sheikhi Chank near Satriyan, Roma Devi of Suchetgarh and Om Parkash of Sheikhi Chak.

An unprovoked and intensified Pakistani shelling going on in these sectors for the past couple of days have damaged a number of houses and left cattle injured and dead. A BSF constable and a civilian have been killed and nearly a dozen others were injured in the shelling. The incident happened after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Nowshera on September 11. Pakistan too has suffered heavy casualties in retaliation by the BSF.

The peace in the region remains fragile as small arms fire or mortar shell may come from Pakistan side any time, said a villager Tarsem Lal of R S Pura. In view of the uncertainty in situation along the borders in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors, sources said that police and civil administration have advised people not to move out of their houses and keep the lights off during night. As a precautionary measure the educational institutions in border areas of Arnia have been closed.

