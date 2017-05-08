Pakistan man says Indian mission detained wife, MEA says she sought help

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said she had approached the high commission for help on May 5. Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said she had approached the high commission for help on May 5.

WHILE A Pakistani man on Sunday accused the Indian High Commission in Islamabad of detaining his newly-wed Indian wife when they went there to apply for his visa, it has been learnt that the woman had requested the Indian mission to “repatriate” her to India since her husband was already married.

According to sources, the Indian High Commission has told the Pakistan Foreign Ministry that the woman, Uzma, 20, had approached them with a request to be repatriated to India. According to the Indian High Commission, Uzma claimed to have married Tahir, but later came to know that he was already married and had four children.

Uzma, who is reportedly from Delhi, met Tahir in Malaysia. They reportedly got married on May 3.

The Indian government had earlier said the woman had sought help from the high commission.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said she had approached the high commission for help on May 5. The high commission is providing consular assistance to her and is in touch with the Pakistan Foreign Office and her family in India, they said.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the woman “went missing” from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and was “stranded” inside the building.

According to Pakistani media reports, Tahir and Uzma went to the high commission and Pak man says wife detained by Indian High Commission, MEA says she sought help submitted his visa form and their phones. Uzma was reportedly called inside by officials, while Tahir remained outside.

When his wife did not return after several hours, Tahir enquired about her, but officials reportedly told him that she wasn’t there. Tahir alleged that the officials also refused to return their cellphones.

Tahir said he filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Secretariat police station.

According to a report in Dawn, Zakaria said the Indian High Commission confirmed to the police and media that the woman was present inside the building, but would only be allowed out after the issue was discussed with the Foreign Office.

