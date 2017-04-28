Pakistan man flies in, tells Delhi airport officials he is from ISI

Rafiq was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by sleuths from various central intelligence agencies Rafiq was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by sleuths from various central intelligence agencies

‘Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don’t wish to continue any further and want to remain in India,’ said a passenger after he got off an Air India flight from Dubai at the IGI Airport here today. Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq, a Pakistani passport holder, approached a help desk at the airport and conveyed to a lady at the counter that he wanted to share information about Pakistan’s snooping agency, ISI.

Taken aback by his statement, the lady quickly informed security officials who detained him immediately and informed the central intelligence agencies. 38-year-old Rafiq had arrived here by Air India’s flight from Dubai and was further booked for Kathmandu. However, he did not take the next flight and decided to break journey and walked up to the help-desk counter at the airport.

During questioning, Rafiq said he was connected with the ISI but had decided to call it a day and remain in India, officials said. He was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by sleuths from various central intelligence agencies, they said, adding his claims were being verified.

