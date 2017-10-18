Pakistan man arrested by BSF repatriated

The BSF arrested a Pakistani at the International Border on Tuesday. (Representational Photo) The BSF arrested a Pakistani at the International Border on Tuesday. (Representational Photo)

A 22-year-old Pakistani man, who was arrested by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Jammu, has been repatriated after it was found that he had inadvertently crossed the border, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Ali Raja, a tailor from Pasroor village of Sialkot, was arrested from Suchetgarh sector in R S Pura area by an alert BSF personnel in the wee hours of Tuesday when he noticed a person trying to sneak from across the border under the cover of darkness.

“After questioning, it was found that he had inadvertently crossed the border and a contact was established on hotline with Pakistani counterparts and he was handed over to them last evening itself,” the BSF official said.

He said the intruder was under the influence of drugs when he was arrested near the fence and some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him.

“The meeting took place at Octroi post of Suchetgarh and the Pakistani national was given sweets and a new dress as a Diwali gift before being handed over to the Rangers,” the official said.

