Pakistan kills two Indian soldiers, mutilates their bodies; Army issues stern warning  

Representational Image. (File Photo) Representational Image. (File Photo)

In yet another barbaric act, Pakistan’s Border Action Team intruded inside the Indian territory killing two Indian security force personnel and mutilating their bodies during attack on a patrol party on this side of Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday morning.

According to an official release issued here by Northern Command, “Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” the release said, adding that “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.”

Also Read: Kashmir: Two soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch

The deceased included an Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and a head constable of Border Security Force Prem Sagar. Earlier, Border Action Team comprising Pakistani army regulars and militants had mutilated the bodies of Indian army soldiers in Machil sector of Kashmir Valley as also Chakkan Da Bagh in Poonch.

Incident Krishna Ghati Sector . Statement attached. pic.twitter.com/yyNFqCEHDm — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 1, 2017

Sources said that unprovoked ceasefire violation from across the LoC came around 8.30 am when Pakistani troops suddenly started pounding the Indian forward post with rockets and mortar shells.

Significantly, Kerni falls along the well known infiltration routes of militants who have reportedly assembled in good numbers at launching pads across the border waiting for an opportunity to cross over to this side.

During the past over a month, there have been numerous attempts by terrorists to sneak over to this side. In one such attempt early April, an army JCO was killed in an IED blast near LoC in Degwar area. The deceased JCO was part of the army patrol party, sources said, adding that IED was planted by militants who, however, returned to Pakistan occupied Kashmir in view of heightened vigil on the Indian side.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now