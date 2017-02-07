Pakistan intruder shot dead by BSF in Pathankot’s Bamiyal

BSF today shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak International Border in Bamiyal sector here, the same area from where terrorists had infiltrated last year to attack an IAF base. (Source: AP) BSF today shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak International Border in Bamiyal sector here, the same area from where terrorists had infiltrated last year to attack an IAF base. (Source: AP)

BSF today shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the Indo-Pak International Border in Bamiyal sector here, the same area from where terrorists had infiltrated last year to attack an IAF base. Officials said the Border Security Force observation post detected suspicious movements of an intruder at around 8:15 AM at about 50 metres from the IB fence.

They said the troops challenged the intruder but seeing no response they fired, killing him on the spot.

They said the body of the 21-year-old man, retrieved by the BSF after sometime, had no belongings, arms or ID card on it and the deceased wore a pathani suit.

“We have handed over the body to local police,” BSF Inspector General (Punjab Frontier) Mukul Goyal said.

Officials added the BSF also held a flag meeting with their counterparts Pak Rangers but they refused to accept the body saying the man did not belong to their country.

The incident took place at the Simbal border post of the BSF in Bamiyal area of Pathankot.

In January last year, terrorists from across the border had infiltrated in the sector and went on to launch an audacious attack on the strategic Indian Air Force (IAF) base.