Pakistan initiates unprovoked firing along LoC, civilian injured; India retaliates

A civilian was injured as Pakistani troops on Friday night initiated unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. Pakistan violated ceasefire at 11 PM Friday. Indian Army strongly retaliated to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan. Pakistani troops fired 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, apart from automatics and small arms fire. The firing continues in Poonch.

On Thursday, a General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) labourer was killed and five others, including a BSF head constable, were injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch.

Thousands of people have already migrated from their native places along the LoC to safer places in Nowshera sector after two civilians including a girl were killed and seven others injured in unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops there previously.

