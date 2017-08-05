Pakistan increasing infiltration efforts, high number of casualties across border: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Army has “domination and impact” along the western border and all steps have been taken to check infiltration from across the border. (Source: PTI Photo) Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Army has “domination and impact” along the western border and all steps have been taken to check infiltration from across the border. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in 2017 have already outstripped figures for 2016 even as the neighbouring country continues to increasingly push terrorists across the border, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday. Indicating that Indian Armed Forces had replied befittingly, he added that there is a high number of casualties on the Pakistan side.

Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian Army has “domination and impact” along the western border and all steps have been taken to check infiltration from across the border. “Pakistan has increased efforts of infiltration,” he said during Question Hour. Jaitley said that due to heightened vigil of the security forces, many infiltration attempts have been foiled and infiltration has been down. “There is a record high in casualties on the other side,” he said.

There have been 285 incidents of ceasefire violation this year on the LoC compared to 228 such incidents in 2016, in which eight people lost their lives, Jaitley said. He said there were 221 ceasefire violations along the International Border which is guarded by both the BSF and the Army. Replying to another question, the minister said the Army has constructed an anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS) along the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir under its operational control. Radars, sensors and thermal imagers have been incorporated on this fence to detect and intercept infiltration.

