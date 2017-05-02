Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit evades questions on mutilation of Indian soldiers

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit evades question on mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistan Army (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit evades question on mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistan Army (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Tuesday evaded questions on mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistan Army, news agency ANI reported. On Monday morning, a Pakistani border action team (BAT) of Army regulars killed two soldiers and beheaded their bodies in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army regulars had crossed the Line of Control and entered the Indian territory under cover fire. Two troopers were also injured in the attack.

The soldiers whose bodies were mutilated were Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF 200 Battalion. The personnel were beheaded after being killed in the ambush, official sources said.

The Indian Army called it a ‘despicable act’ and assured of a fitting response. While Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said “the sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain”. “Such attacks don’t even take place during war, let alone peace. Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act. The Government of India strongly condemns this act and the whole country has full confidence and faith in our armed forces which will react appropriately to this inhuman act. The sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain,” Jaitley said.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat reached Srinagar after the incident came to light. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh met the security brass in New Delhi and took account of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing primarily on the border areas.

The Pakistani Army has denied any ceasefire violation or BAT action. “Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier, even Indian,” said an ISPR statement.

The incident occurred amidst heightened tension between India and Pakistan who have been exchanging fire in the Krishna Ghati since March.

