A Pakistan High Commission staffer was injured after his car rammed into a bus in Delhi University’s south campus area, police said on Saturday.

Rao Mohammad Anwar, 45, was in the vehicle when it collided with the Haryana Roadways bus on Friday, they added. Anwar was being treated at a hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.

