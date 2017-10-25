Pakistan must act against terror groups operating from its soil, says Rex Tillerson

US minister Rex Tillerson (left) and Sushma Swaraj. (Source: MEA/Twitter) US minister Rex Tillerson (left) and Sushma Swaraj. (Source: MEA/Twitter)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan must stop being a safe haven to terrorist organisations if diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan were to continue. Tillerson and Swaraj also discussed United States’ new strategy to control militant activities in south-east Asia.

Tillerson and Swaraj stressed that for Trump administration’s new strategy of non-tolerance of militancy to work countries will have to ‘act decisively’ against terrorist groups operating from their soil. Sushma Swaraj in her address said, “we welcome Donald Trump’s strategy with regard to terrorism,” and expressed her concerns at “the increase in terrorist activities in Afghanistan” hinting at heightened military presence in the region.

On North Korea, Swaraj said that, “New Delhi believes diplomatic presence in North Korea was necessary to keep the lines of communication open, despite Washington’s efforts to isolate the country over its missile tests.” She however added that trade between the two nations has been significantly reduced and the embassy has very few staff members.

On Chabahar port, Tillerson said “Our (US) objective is not to harm the Iranian people nor interfere with the legitimate business activities of the country. US is worried about the activities of Iran’s revolutionary guard and their subsidiaries and wants to impose sanctions on them.”

Tillerson arrived in India after visiting Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He is scheduled to meet with PM Narendra Modi later today.

