Pakistan had proposed to send a probe team after 26/11: Durrani

Pakistan had proposed to send a probe team to India immediately after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai but the then UPA government did not respond, former Pakistan National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani said here today. At a conference on combating terrorism, Durrani, who was the NSA during 26/11 terror attacks, said he had approached his Indian counterpart M K Narayanan and suggested to him about sending Pakistani investigators to India for a probe.

“He never got back on my proposal possibly because of the mistrust between the two countries,” Durrani, who was sacked by the Pakistan government, said at the conference being organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

The comments assume significance as the present NDA government has been criticised for allowing a Pakistani team, which included an official from the ISI, to carry out investigation in connection with the terror strike on the strategic IAF base at Pathankot.

The government had said that the Pakistan government would also allow Indian investigators to carry out probe in their country on a “reciprocal basis”, but the visit has not been finalised so far.