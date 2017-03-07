Pakistan group behind 26/11, govt had no role: Durrani

(Source: PTI Photo/File) (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Pakistan’s former National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday said the 26/11 Mumbai strike was a “classic example” of cross-border terrorism carried out by a Pakistan-based group, and hoped that its chief Hafiz Saeed is punished. However, Durrani, added that the government had no role in the terror strikes that claimed 166 lives. Durrani was the first Pakistan government official to admit that 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab was from Pakistan. He was sacked following his revelations.

On Monday, during a conference organised by the Institute for Defence and Analyses (IDSA), he said, “The 26/11 Mumbai strikes, carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan, was a classic trans-border terrorist event.”

Later, talking to reporters, he said, “I know (this) for definite. I have very good information that the Government of Pakistan or the ISI (Pakistan’s spy agency) was not involved in 26/11 (terror attack). I am 110 per cent sure.” In reply to a question on Jamaat ud Dawa chief Saeed’s usefulness to Pakistan, Durrani said he has “no utility” for the country and that the Mumbai attack mastermind should be “punished”.