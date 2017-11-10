Pakistan govt to arrange meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with wife on ‘humanitarian grounds’

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express photo by video grab) Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express photo by video grab)

Pakistan government on Friday agreed to arrange a meeting of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, on ‘humanitarian grounds’, according to news agency ANI. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer was arrested in Pakistan on espionage charges. According to a PTI report, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in an official statement said, “The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds.”

Earlier in May, this year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Jadhav on India’s appeal after former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve fought Jadhav’s case against Pakistan. On behalf of India, Salve said Pakistan has violated Vienna Convention by not allowing consular access to Jadhav. “The graver the charges, the greater the need for continued adherence of the Vienna Convention. Jadhav has been in judicial custody without any communication with his family,” he had said.

In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan for “espionage and subversive activities to which India warned Pakistan of consequences and said that if the execution takes place, it will “regard it as a case of premeditated murder”. He was allegedly arrested by Pakistani officials on March 3, 2016.

In July, 2017 after Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj personally wrote a letter to Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, requesting him to grant a visa for Jadhav’s mother so she could visit him in prison, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that they were considering the Indian request for the grant of visa to the Jadhav’s mother.

According to claims made by Pakistan, Jadhav was working with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in India and had been involved with Baloch separatists. He was allegedly arrested in Balochistan while he was entering through Iran. However, according to reports India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

