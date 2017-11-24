Pakistan govt should arrest, charge 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed for his crimes: US

Saeed was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of the Treasury under Executive Order 13224 in May 2008. Saeed was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of the Treasury under Executive Order 13224 in May 2008.

The United States on Friday asked the Pakistan government to ensure that 26/11 master mind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who was released from House arrest earlier in the day, was arrested and charged for the crimes he has committed.

“The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan. LeT is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens,” PTI quoted state department spokesperson Heather Nauert as saying. “The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes,” he added.

The US government has put a USD 10 million American bounty on Saeed for the terror activities he has been responsible for. Saeed was freed from his ten-month detention by the Pakistan government, which came as a major setback for the Indian government’s attempts at punishing him and providing justice to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack.

Saeed was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of the Treasury under Executive Order 13224 in May 2008. The UN too had designated him individually under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

The US has offered a USD 10 million reward for any information that might bring Saeed to justice since 2012.

Earlier in the day, Saeed spoke to reporters after his release and said he will continue to work towards the “cause of Kashmir”. He said he will gather people across Pakistan for the “cause of Kashmir” and help the Kashmiris secure “freedom.”

“I fight the case of Kashmiris. I will gather the people from across the country for the cause of Kashmir. And we will try to help Kashmiris get their destination of freedom,” PTI quoted Saeed as saying.

He said he was detained when he announced a month of solidarity for Kashmiris this January. He used the release order to buttress his claims of “innocence”.

“I am very happy that none of the allegations against me proved as three judges of the LHC ordered my release …India had levelled baseless allegations against me. The LHC’s review board decision has proved that I am innocent,” Saeed said.

(With PTI inputs)

