Pakistan gives permission for Delhi-Nankana Sahib procession

The Pakistan government has given permission to carry out Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) from New Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nank Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The 550th Parkash Gurpurab would be celebrated across the world on November 12 in 2019. The procession, however, would be taken out in November 2018 as part of the one-year-long celebrations.

Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi, led by Paramjit Singh Sarna, had approached the Pakistan government for permission. SAD Delhi president and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna addressed a press conference in Amritsar on Friday and took credit for that.

“We had requested Pakistan in December last year to give permission for the event. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board, Government of Pakistan, supported us,” said Sarna.

“We also took out a similar Nagar Kirtan in 2005 and this event will be bigger as we are trying to get all Sikh Sangat and organisations across the world to be part of the event,” added Sarna.

