Woman killed in Pakistan shelling on LoC

A woman was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said on Sunday. The 65-year old victim was critically injured by a mortar fired by the Pakistan Army in Mendhar area on Saturday evening. “Before she could be hospitalised, the woman succumbed to her injuries,” a police official said. “Pakistani troops used small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian areas in Mendhar. Indian positions effectively and strongly.”

