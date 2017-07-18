Pakistan DGMO protests killing of soldiers

Officers of BSF and Pakistan Rangers at a flag meeting at the border in Samba on Monday. PTI photo Officers of BSF and Pakistan Rangers at a flag meeting at the border in Samba on Monday. PTI photo

Pakistan Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) made an unscheduled telephonic call to his Indian counterpart on Monday to protest the “targeting of Pakistan Army troops which resulted in the death of four Pakistani soldiers and one civilian in Athmuqam Sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir opposite Indian Keren Sector, Kupwara District”, a statement released by Defence Ministry said.

During the hotline conversation Monday, the Indian DGMO told his Pakistani counterpart that “all the Cease-Fire Violations were initiated by Pakistan Army and the Indian Army only responded appropriately to them. Apart from these, firing by Indian troops was initiated against armed intruders when attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pak posts along the Line of Control”, said the statement.

