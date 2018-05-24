Pakistan deputy high commissioner summoned over killing of infant in J&K

Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah (middle) was on Wednesday summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. (Express photo) Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah (middle) was on Wednesday summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. (Express photo)

Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah was on Wednesday summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a protest was lodged over the killing of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber sector.

The ministry said it was conveyed to Shah that the “deliberate targeting” of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces is “highly deplorable and condemned in the strongest terms”. “Shah was summoned today and strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on May 21,” the MEA said.

It said Pakistani authorities were called upon to investigate such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately. “Targeting of innocent civilians, including young children, is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the MEA said.

It said the Pakistani side was also asked to stop supporting cross-border infiltration by terrorists, including through covering fire. “Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the international boundary,” it said.

The MEA said more than 1,088 such violations were carried out by Pakistan forces at the LoC and IB in 2018. “In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate, and have neutralised five terrorists,” it said.

