Pakistan denies India struck its forward posts in Naushera sector

Contrary to the undated video footage released by the Indian Army, the Pakistan Army on Tuesday denied that its forward posts were destroyed in the artillery fire from across the border. Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Gafoor termed the Indian Army statement as false and claimed that it did not target civilians across the Line of Control.

Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2017

In a strong response to the increased infiltration bids from Pakistani side of the LoC, the Indian Army said it struck Pakistani forward positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera sector. Major General Ashok Narula, briefing the press, called for proactive counter-terrorisms operations in order to curb infiltration attempts. He pointed out that these infiltrations may negatively affect the youth in the region.

“Pak Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging our forward troops from their weapon emplacements and pill-boxes closer to the Line of Control. At times they have not even hesitated to target villages in the proximity of Line of Control,” Narula said, also highlighting the fact that, “Infiltrations are likely to increase with melting of snow and opening of passes.”

“It is essential to bring down the number of incidents in J&K so that the youth are not influenced,” he added.

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

The Army released an undated video which showed a Pakistani post destroyed under artillery fire. The operation of the Indian Army was supported by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley.

“Indian government supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K. Arm taking preemptive & measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC,” said Jaitley as quoted by ANI.

The Indian Army had foiled an infiltration bid in the Nougam sector in North Kashmir region. Four terrorists were killed in the operation on May 21. Two jawans were martyred in the encounter. Earlier on May 1, a border action team of the Pakistani Army infiltrated into Indian side of the LoC and ambushed a patrolling party of the BSF. Two jawans were killed and their bodies were mutilated.

