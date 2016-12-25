Pakistan defence minister threatens to nuke Israel over fake news

It appears like the Pakistan defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, fell victim to a fake news article on Israel threatening to launch a nuclear strike against Pakistan. Asif immediately countered the news story, without realising it to be fake, by tweeting that Israel must not forget that Pakistan is capable of mounting a similar attack. “Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AH,” he wrote.

Israel’s Ministry of Defence handle, however, clarified that the report referred by Asif was “entirely false”. “@KhawajaMAsif The statement attributed to fmr Def Min Yaalon re Pakistan was never said,” it wrote. The fake article, which first appeared on awdnews.com, even attributed a fictitious statement to a former Israeli defence minister, instead of the incumbent. The story ran under the headline: “Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send ground troops into Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack (sic).”

Asif did not respond to Israel MoD’s tweet as of Sunday morning, and the tweet has been retweeted over 400 times already. A few of his followers had even pointed out that the story was fake.

Recently, Facebook has come under strong criticism for failing to crackdown against fake news circulating on its medium, which purportedly played a role in Hillary Clinton’s image and helping Donald Trump win the White House bid.

