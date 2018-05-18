Pakistan’s continuing ceasefire violations shows it has no respect for Ramzan: Mehooba Mufti

“Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain and worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month,” Mufti tweeted on Friday. “Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain and worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month,” Mufti tweeted on Friday.

In a mark of protest against Pakistan’s continued provocations across the LoC despite India’s peace initiative to respect the ceasefire agreement during the fasting month of Ramzan, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the ceasefire violations by India’s western neighbour are a manifestation of its lack of respect for the holy month.

“Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain and worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month,” Mufti tweeted on Friday.

In a show of disregard for the ceasefire, Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling of Indian villages and border outposts that resulted in the deaths of four civilians and Border Security Force (BSF) jawan. The shelling also left a dozen of civilians injured.

Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain & worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month. 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 18, 2018

Pakistan will have to reciprocate & contribute to efforts for lasting peace. Everyone must realise that violence is a zerosum game. My deepest condolences to families of victims. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 18, 2018

Mufti further tweeted that Pakistan needs to reciprocate to peace initiatives by the Indian side. The chief minister condemned the use of violence and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of Pakistani shelling.

