Pakistan considering grant of visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother on India’s request: Reports

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday said they are considering granting visa to the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav on the request made by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, as reported by Pakistani media.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson, Gopal Bagley, said in a press conference, that there has been no change in Pakistan’s position on providing consular access and visa for Jadhav’s mother. He added that there has been no progress on that front.

Earlier on Monday, Swaraj had personally written a letter to Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, requesting him to grant a visa for Jadhav’s mother so she could visit the former Indian navy officer in prison. However, at that time Sartaj Aziz did not even have the courtesy to acknowledge it, Swaraj had said. “I wrote a personal letter to Mr. Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. However, Mr. Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter,” Sushma Swaraj added.

Jadhav’s execution was stayed after India’s appeal against the Pakistan military court’s judgment at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He was allegedly arrested and charged for espionage activities in Pakistan. Howver, India claims he was abducted from Iran. A final judgment from the ICJ on the case is awaited.

