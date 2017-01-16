Pakistan condemns ‘continued act of state terrorism’ in Kashmir

Pakistan on Monday condemned Indian security forces for killing three militants in south Kashmir, terming the encounter a “continued act of state terrorism” and urged the UNHCR and the international community to intervene. (Express Photo) Pakistan on Monday condemned Indian security forces for killing three militants in south Kashmir, terming the encounter a “continued act of state terrorism” and urged the UNHCR and the international community to intervene. (Express Photo)

Pakistan on Monday condemned Indian security forces for killing three militants in south Kashmir, terming the encounter a “continued act of state terrorism” and urged the UNHCR and the international community to intervene. The Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns “systematic and brutal killing of Kashmiris” by Indian forces and urges UNHR organisations across the globe and the international community “to act to stop bloodshed of Kashmiris by India”.

“As a continued act of state terrorism, India is blatantly committing crimes against humanity in (Kashmir),” it alleged.

Indian security forces in an overnight operation killed three militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. An army official said the militants fired upon them during a search operation on Sunday and they retaliated killing the militants.

It claimed hundreds of Kashmiris have been killed since the unrest began in Kashmir after the death of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8 last year.

It further claimed the constant “terrorist activities of the RSS and its affiliates” in Kashmir with the state’s backing … are highly deplorable and call for accountability of the perpetrators.”

The statement urged the international community to take steps to ensure independent investigations in Kashmir “without further delay.”