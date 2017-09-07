Pakistan ceasefire violation: Two porters injured along LoC in Poonch district

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling, besides automatics and small arms fire at various forward Indian positions in Mendhar and Mankote areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling, besides automatics and small arms fire at various forward Indian positions in Mendhar and Mankote areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two porters were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and automatic weapons along the Line of Control in Poonch sector on Thursday morning. Pointing out that firing from across the border started around 11.45 am, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that Indian army “retaliated strongly and effectively’’. The firing stopped at 11.55am and both the injured porters were taken to the hospital.

The latest incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC has come two days after alert BSF personnel on Monday evening killed a Pakistani terrorist and foiled a “forced’’ infiltration bid from across the international border in Arnia sector. Such a “forced’’ infiltration attempt by terrorist along the IB in Jammu region had been second during the last one year as BSF personnel had foiled on in Hiranagar sector in October last.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling, besides automatics and small arms fire at various forward Indian positions in Mendhar and Mankote areas of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite both Indian and Pakistani troops holding a flag meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh on August 23, wherein the latter agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, the latter have been off and on resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian side leading to suspension of cross LoC travel and trade on Poonch-Rawalakot road for the last two months.

Since May 1 this year, nearly a dozen people have been killed and many others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The frequent skirmishes along the LoC, which are being attributed to increase desperation on Pakistan side to push in maximum number of terrorists in the state this summer, have already made over 3,000 people including women and children migrate from their houses near the border to safer places. Of them, over 1,000 people are staying at camps set up by the district administration, while others have gone to the houses of their relatives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd