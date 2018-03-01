Pakistan ceasefire violation: Two Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory fire by Indian Army

Pakistan ceasefire violation: The shelling was intense, said a local resident at Balakote. (Source: Express photo) Pakistan ceasefire violation: The shelling was intense, said a local resident at Balakote. (Source: Express photo)

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire by the Indian Army in Bhimber Gali area of Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday. The army was responding to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 8.45 am in Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control. India Army retaliating,” the army said in a statement.

Confirming the casualties, Pakistani army’s official media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the deceased soldiers as Sepoy Muneer Chohan of Kahuta and Sepoy Amir Hussain of Bhimber.

Besides the exchange of automatic and small arms fire, heavy mortar shelling was reported along the LoC in Balakote and Mankote areas of Mendhar in Poonch district. Sources said that the movement of vehicles in border areas has been suspended and people have been adives to remain indoors.

The shelling was intense, said a local resident at Balakote. However, there were no details of damage or casualties so far on the India side of the border. The Indian troops were retaliating strongly and effectively, the army said.

