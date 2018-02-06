Pakistan ceasefire violation: Slain jawan’s wife seeks revenge, ‘blood for blood’

“Badla chahiye, khoon ke badle khoon chahiye. Aise lagatar shaheed ho rahein hai… (I want revenge, blood for blood. How long will soldiers continue to become martyrs),” Rachna, the grieving, and seething, wife of Rifleman Ramavatar Lodhi said as his body reached Gwalior late on Monday.

The 28-year-old was among the four soldiers killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district, J&K, on Sunday. The father of two lived with family in Baroua village, under Purani Chhaoni police station of Gwalior town.

Rachna said she had spoken with Lodhi two days ago. She said he often made video calls to see their three-month-old daughter.

Calling the killing of soldiers Pakistan’s cowardice, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered tributes and said the state government will take care of the slain soldier’s family. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore “samman raashi (honorific amount)” for the family, Rs 5,000 pension for Lodhi’s mother, a plot or a house and a job for Rachna Lodhi or any other family member.

He also announced that Lodhi’s bust will be installed in Gwalior.

