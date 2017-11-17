Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch sector

Ceasefire violation in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) Ceasefire violation in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

The Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, reported news wire ANI. Indian forces are retaliating, and firing is underway. Small arms, automatics and mortars were used in the incident along the Line of Control (LoC).

The incident comes two days after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling in Shahpur sector of Poonch district. No casualties were reported in Wednesday’s incident.

There have been nearly 300 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border in 2017. At least a dozen people, civilians and soldiers, have been killed this year. In 2016, there were 228 incidents from across the LoC.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd