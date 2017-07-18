Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali, Poonch sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali(BG) and Poonch sector across the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali(BG) and Poonch sector across the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistani troops on early Tuesday violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali (BG) and Poonch sector across the Line of Control (LoC), news agency ANI reported. According to the report, the firing began around 6:45 am. The Indian Army has been strongly retaliated to the unprovoked firing from across the border, it added.

On Monday, a nine-year-old girl and an Army jawan were killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops fired mortars at separate places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector and Poonch district around 0730 hours. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” a defence spokesman said.

