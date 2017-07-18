Latest News
  • Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali, Poonch sector

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali, Poonch sector

The firing began around 6:45 am on Tuesday. The Indian Army has been retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistani army.  

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2017 8:35 am
india pakistan, ceasefire violation, loc ceasefire violation, poonch sector, bhimber gali, J&K ceasefire violation Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali(BG) and Poonch sector across the Line of Control (LoC).
Related News

Pakistani troops on early Tuesday violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Bhimber Gali (BG) and Poonch sector across the Line of Control (LoC),  news agency ANI reported.  According to the report, the firing began around 6:45 am. The Indian Army has been strongly retaliated to the unprovoked firing from across the border, it added.

On Monday, a nine-year-old girl and an Army jawan were killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops fired mortars at separate places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector and Poonch district around 0730 hours. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” a defence spokesman said.

(more are details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. I
    Ibrahim
    Jul 18, 2017 at 9:14 am
    Hit like Israel and peace comes after war...weak nation are threat for peace. repeat 1971 now
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 18: Latest News