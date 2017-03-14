Pakistan ceasefire violations: 13 civilians, 8 army jawans, 5 BSF personnel killed in 2016

There were 228 incidents of ceasefire violation along LoC and 221 incidents of ceasefire violation along the International border in 2016. (file photo) There were 228 incidents of ceasefire violation along LoC and 221 incidents of ceasefire violation along the International border in 2016. (file photo)

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire agreement and “official sources” in Pakistan continue to support cross border firing, sabotage and infiltration into India, government said in Lok Sabha on Monday. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said immediate and effective retaliation by the Indian Army and BSF personnel is carried out during instances of “unprovoked” firing and ceasefire violations.

In a written reply, he said that there were 228 incidents of ceasefire violation along LoC and 221 incidents of ceasefire violation along the International border in 2016. In these incidents, 13 civilians were killed and 83 others were injured while eight army personnel were killed and 74 others were injured. Five BSF personnel were killed and 25 others also injured in these incidents.

In 2017 till February, there were 22 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC and six incidents on the International Border, he said. “Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasised, including at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control and abide by the ceasefire commitments along the International Border and Line of Control,” he said.

Asked whether Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire agreement and “official sources in Pakistan continue to support cross border firing, sabotage and infiltration”, the Minister replied in the affirmative.

