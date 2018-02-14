J-K: Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Nowshera

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 8:48 pm
Pakistan Army initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Wednesday. The Indian army is retaliating to the cross-border firing.
The firing started at 6.15 pm in the evening and the Pakistani troops resorted to firing small arms, automatics and mortars.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited
