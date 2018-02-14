J-K: Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Nowshera

The Indian army is retaliating (Representational) The Indian army is retaliating (Representational)

Pakistan Army initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Wednesday. The Indian army is retaliating to the cross-border firing.

The firing started at 6.15 pm in the evening and the Pakistani troops resorted to firing small arms, automatics and mortars.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited

