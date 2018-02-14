  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • J-K: Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Nowshera

J-K: Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Nowshera

The firing started at 6.15 pm in the evening and the Pakistani troops resorted to firing small arms, automatics and mortars.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 8:48 pm
Surgical strikes, India, India-pakistan, paratrooper, indian army, Indian air force, Kashmir, jammu and kashmir, The Indian army is retaliating (Representational)
Related News

Pakistan Army initiated “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Wednesday. The Indian army is retaliating to the cross-border firing.

The firing started at 6.15 pm in the evening and the Pakistani troops resorted to firing small arms, automatics and mortars.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 14: Latest News