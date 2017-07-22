Pakistan ceasefire violation: Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing across LoC

Indian Rifleman Jayadrath Singh was martyred on Friday when Pakistani army opened fire on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image) Indian Rifleman Jayadrath Singh was martyred on Friday when Pakistani army opened fire on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

In a fresh case of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, Indian Rifleman Jayadrath Singh was martyred on Friday when Pakistani army opened fire on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a press note released by the Indian Army said. The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked firing on the posts around 6 pm to which the Indian side retaliated ‘strongly and effectively’.

Rifleman Jayadrath Singh, 28, was severely injured in the exchange of fire that took place and succumbed to his injuries.

Singh belonged to the Village Bhagwanpur of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife Mamta Devi. Paying tributes to the martyred soldier the Army in its statement said, “Rifleman Jayadrath Singh was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”

