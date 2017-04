Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Poonch sector, news agency ANI reported. Indian Army retaliated to the small arms fire effectively, it added. “Today Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch and BG sector. Befitting reply is being given,” said Defence PRO M Mehta.

More details awaited

