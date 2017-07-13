Two soldiers killed in Pakistan firing: Army

The two soldiers who were killed, both from 3 JAK Rifles, were deployed in the area close to the Line of Control. (Source: ANI) The two soldiers who were killed, both from 3 JAK Rifles, were deployed in the area close to the Line of Control. (Source: ANI)

TWO ARMY soldiers were killed in a ceasefire violation in Keran sector, in North Kashmir, on Wednesday afternoon. “At around 2:20 pm, there was a ceasefire violation in Keran sector in which two soldiers attained martyrdom,’’ said defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia. Officials said that in the afternoon, Pakistani forces started firing at Balbir post, manned by 3 JAK Rifles.

The two soldiers who were killed, both from 3 JAK Rifles, were deployed in the area close to the Line of Control. A PTI report quoted an Army officer as saying that a patrol party was ambushed and fired upon by the Pakistani troops, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers. Sources said that the exchange of fire was still going on at the zero line. “There is tension near Balbir and adjacent posts and intermittent firing still continues. We are alert,’’ said a senior Army officer.

The ceasefire violation took place a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat chaired a high-level meeting with senior commanders at the 15 Corps headquarters, in the backdrop of the attack on Amarnath yatris on Monday night. The Army Chief also reviewed the LoC situation at the meeting. and complimented the troops for foiling several infiltration attempts. On Monday, the Army claimed to have killed two infiltrators in the neighboring Nowgam sector in Kupwara district.

