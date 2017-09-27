Rohingyas need to be shifted from Indian border, else Pak may use them as terrorists: J-K Deputy CM

At a refugee camp in Kanchan Kunj. Oinam Anand At a refugee camp in Kanchan Kunj. Oinam Anand

Taking a tough stand on Rohingya Muslims, J-K Deputy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh on Wednesday said they have to be shifted else there are chances of Pakistan using them as terrorists. In a statement to news agency ANI, Nirmal Singh said: “Rohingyas illegally entered India and are on border here. Have to be shifted else there are chances of Pakistan using them as terrorists.”

Recently at a human rights seminar, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Rohingya fleeing Myanmar were not refugees but illegal immigrants who would be deported. The Centre also cleared its stand on Rohingya refugees in a recently filed affidavit in Supreme Court, mentioning that refugees from Myanmar posed threats to national security. “The Rohingya are not refugees. They have not come here after following proper procedures. No Rohingya has applied for asylum. They are illegal immigrants. The Home Ministry has clarified its position through its affidavit in the Supreme Court that these are illegal immigrants, and they will be deported,” Singh had said.

The government also informed the Supreme Court that some Rohingya Muslims, who have militant background, were already active in places like Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mewat, and are a potential threat to internal security of the country.

On Tuesday, Myanmar has rejected UN accusations of its forces engagement in ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims. However, as per UN officials, the military campaign has forced at least 4,30,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

