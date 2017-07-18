Pakistan boy undergoes heart surgery at Noida hospital, father thanks Sushma Swaraj for help

The boy’s father said, “The heart of my child beats today for Madame Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.” (file photo) The boy’s father said, “The heart of my child beats today for Madame Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.” (file photo)

After the four-month-old Pakistan baby, Rohaan, who was promised treatment by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was successfully treated at a hospital in Noida, his father Kamal Siddiqui said that his child’s “heart beats” for Swaraj while requesting the minister to further “open doors” for medical visas of other Pakistanis.

According to a statement issued by Jaypee Hospital, Rohaan was suffering from “D-transportation of great arteries with abnormal origin of main arteries from opposite chambers with multiple VSD and severe pulmonary hypertension”.

The four-month-old had come to the hospital for treatment on July 12 and was operated on July 14 by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajesh Sharma. He said, “Rohaan had a hole in his heart and the aorta, that is on the left side of the heart was coming from the right side. Pulmonary arteries were coming from the left side which was exactly the opposite of the structure of the body. Due to multiple VSD, oxygen less blood was flowing in his body and his body was turning blue.” He added that as a result he would have trouble breathing and had pneumonia.

The surgery, which took around five hours, saw him initially treated with a arterial switch with VSD closure method. After this, the baby was put on the ventilator and a tracheostomy was done, said doctors.

His father said, “The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.”

His family will return to Pakistan after doctors, who are monitoring his health, give them the green signal to travel. Previously, the baby’s father had tweeted to Swaraj and Sartaj Aziz, foreign affairs advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif saying that his child was “suffering” due to delay in medical treatment since he hadn’t been able to get a visa for the procedure due to the ongoing tension between the two nations.

On May 22, Rohaan’s father had tweeted, “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaj Aziz or Maam Sushma??”

