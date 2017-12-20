Pakistan boy in Faridkot jail identified as Lahore resident

Hasnain Ali Hasnain Ali

THE Pakistan High Commission has confirmed the nationality of a deaf and mute boy lodged in Fairdkot’s juvenile home. He has been identified as Hasnain, a resident of Lahore. His father’s name is Javed Iqbal. The High Commission has sought a date for repatriation of the Pakistani juvenile at the earliest so that necessary arrangements, including issuance of travel documents, may be done accordingly. A communication in this connection was sent by the High Commission for Pakistan with Ministry of External Affairs on December 8.

According to reports in Pakistan media, Hasnain’s family lives in a rented accommodation in Jhaggain Basti, ring road in Lahore. His father, Javed Iqbal, who is a daily wager has confirmed his name as Hasnain Ali and he was born in March, 2002. Sources revealed that the child is likely to be produced before the Pakistan High Commission at Amritsar within this week and hence it is being hoped that he will be back home soon.

According to the Pak media reports, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Saba Sadiq had visited the family’s home and had assured help to him. The family was also informed that paper work has also been started to bring the child back.

Javed has five children and Hasnain is one among them. He has a sister, who is also reported to suffer from the same diability. Hasnain went missing from his house on May 1 this year and on May 3, he was arrested from Hussainiwala by Ferozepur police. A case under Passport Act is going against him under Juvenile Justice Board.

Last week, even External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also tweeted asking Pakistan to confirm the nationality of the boy lodged in Faridkot’s observation home. It was revealed that the house of Hasnain is about one hour drive from the Indo-Pak border. His parents had no clue as how their son went to the other side of border, revealed media reports.

Rajiv Prasher, DC Faridkot, said,” I don’t have any such intimation till now, though we are keen that the child should be sent back to his country at the earliest.”

