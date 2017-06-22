Pakistan border action team crosses LoC again, kills 2 Indian soldiers

File Photo of Army jawans Naik Jadhav Sandip Sarjerao (L) and Sepoy Mane Savan Balku were martyred when Pakistani armys Border Action Team (BAT) initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Thursday. PTI Photo File Photo of Army jawans Naik Jadhav Sandip Sarjerao (L) and Sepoy Mane Savan Balku were martyred when Pakistani armys Border Action Team (BAT) initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Thursday. PTI Photo

At least two Indian soldiers and a Pakistani intruder were killed Thursday at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after a Pakistan border action team (BAT) attacked an Indian patrol. Troops on either side were trading heavy fire until evening. This was the third BAT attack in Poonch this year. On May 1, a team of Pakistan special forces personnel and militants crossed over to the Indian side of the LoC in the Rajouri sector, killed and mutilated the bodies of an Army soldier and a BSF trooper.

Around 2 pm Thursday, Pakistan troops gave cover fire to a team that intruded 600 metres inside Indian territory and attacked an Army patrol in Khari Karmara area near Chakkan Da Bagh of Poonch sector. One of the intruders was killed and another injured in Indian retaliatory action. The injured man was extricated under the cover of heavy firing by Pakistani troops from posts across the LoC, an Army officer said.

According to the officer, an area domination patrol of the Army was “targeted by armed intruders and exchange of fire occurred”. “Pakistan’s BAT team was 600 metres within the Indian side of the LoC and 200 metres from Indian posts,” the officer said. Indian troops killed one of the intruders and the body was “within visual reach”. Operations are in progress and heavy exchange of fire is going on,” the officer said.

In another incident in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, a militant was killed Thursday when the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC. A group of militants tried to sneak in from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but the bid was foiled by troops, an Army officer said.

On May 1, Army Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar were killed and their bodies mutilated by a Pakistani BAT. They were attacked when a joint patrol of the BSF and Army was moving between two posts on the LoC — these forward posts are part of the deployment of the Nangi Tekri battalion of Krishna Ghati Brigade in the Rajouri sector. The patrol was moving through an area which is thickly forested and was at an approximate distance of 200 metres from the LoC on the Indian side, when it was ambushed.

