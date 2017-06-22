Pakistan Army says Jadhav has filed mercy petition with its chief

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab. Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab.

More than a month after the International Court of Justice at The Hague asked Pakistan not to execute former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Pakistan Army Thursday said he has filed a mercy petition with its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Pakistan Army said Jadhav’s appeal to the military appellate court has been rejected, and if the Army chief also rejects his plea, he has the option of appealing to Pakistan’s President. They also released a second “confessional” video in which Jadhav — according to the Pakistan Army spokesperson — is “accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage”.

A statement tweeted by Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj General Asif Ghafoor read: “Jadhav, the serving Indian naval officer who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism, has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff.”

READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav’s second confessional video: Full text. Click here

“In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Seeking forgiveness for his actions, he has asked the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds,” the Pakistan Army’s press release said.

This comes against the backdrop of the ICJ at The Hague asking India and Pakistan to make their pleas by September and December respectively, so that it can decide on the case. ICJ President Ronny Abraham met representatives from both countries last week, and gave India time till September 13 to file its “memorial” (plea). Pakistan has been given time till December 13.

On May 18, providing interim relief to New Delhi, the ICJ had stayed the execution of Jadhav till the court gives its final decision after the completion of proceedings. Jadhav, 46, who is in Pakistan’s custody since March last year, had been sentenced to death by a military court on April 10 on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

Within hours of the verdict, India had called it “the first step in ensuring justice”, and one which was a “matter of great relief” for people of the country. The verdict had accepted India’s contention on all counts, including ICJ’s “jurisdiction” citing violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which had been challenged by Pakistan at the court hearing on May 15. It also accepted New Delhi’s argument about the “urgency” of the matter, which had also been contested by Islamabad citing the 150-day clemency period.

India had also forwarded a mercy petition filed by Jadhav’s mother, though the fate of that petition is unclear. India has not been grated consular access to Jadhav, and has maintained that it does not have any information about Jadhav’s well-being.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd