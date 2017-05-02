Pakistan army mutilates Indian soldiers, BSF ADG calls for revision of SoP

BSF constable Prem Sagar and Subedar Paramjit Singh were killed and beheaded by Pakistan’s BAT on Monday. BSF constable Prem Sagar and Subedar Paramjit Singh were killed and beheaded by Pakistan’s BAT on Monday.

Condemning the Pakistani army for mutilating the bodies of two Indian soldiers, BSF Additional Director General, K K Choubey on Tuesday called the attack a well-planned operation executed by the neighbouring country. ” Pakistan first attacked four of our posts. LoC attack was a well planned operation,” he said.

Choubey added that the BSF will hold meetings with senior members of the army and brainstorm for ideas so that such incidents can be minimised in the future. He also called for a revision of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP). On Pakistan’s Border Action Team being held accountable for the attack, Choubey said the unit is a mix of armymen and mujahideen. When asked about terrorists gathering at launch pads across the border, the ADG said so far there has not been a single incident of infiltration.

On Monday, the Army termed the attack as a despicable act carried out by Pakistan. Crossing into Indian territory, Pakistan’s BAT ambushed a patrol unit at a forward post in Krishna Ghati sector and killed Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF constable Prem Sagar. Army Chief Bipin Rawat rushed to Srinagar to take stock of the situation. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley called the attack “inhuman” and said “the sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain”.

