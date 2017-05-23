Pakistan Army dismisses Indian claim of ‘assault’ on its post

Representational Image/ AP Photo Representational Image/ AP Photo

Pakistan Army today dismissed as “false” India’s assertion that it decimated a Pakistan Army post in the Naushera sector. “Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

A top Indian Army official in New Delhi said on Tuesday that the assaults were carried out recently as Pakistani posts were supporting infiltration inside India. Additional Director General Public Information Major General Ashok Narula said a video of the strike had been released.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now