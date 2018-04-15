Pakistan Army chief calls for ‘meaningful dialogue’ to resolve disputes with India

Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa warned that the talks peace in no sense should be treated as a sign of weakness. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP) Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa warned that the talks peace in no sense should be treated as a sign of weakness. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

Taking a new line of approach in the India-Pakistan relations, Pak Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday maintained that the peaceful resolution of disputes between the two countries, including the core issue of Kashmir, can be found through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue.

“It is our sincere belief that the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes — including the core issue of Kashmir — runs through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue,” Bajwa was quoted as saying by PTI. He was speaking during the passing out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the inevitable precursor to peace across the region. Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour,” he added.

Bajwa, however, warned that the talks about peace in no sense should be treated as a sign of weakness and said, “this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness. Our valiant Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner.”

Expressing the role of the army in reducing terror activities, “We are committed to continue these efforts, not out of any compulsion, but to make Pakistan a safe, prosperous and progressive country,” he said. Bajwa also said that a “hybrid war” had been imposed on Pakistan to internally weaken it. “Our enemies know, that they cannot beat us fair and square and have thus subjected us to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war,” he said, without taking any names.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd