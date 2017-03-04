Pakistan apprehends around 70 fishermen off Gujarat; 3rd case this year

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Saturday seized 10 to 12 boats with around seventy fishermen on board in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast, a fishermen’s association said.

“The fishermen who manged to escape informed us that PMSA seized 10 to 12 boats with some 70 fishermen on board,” said Manish Lodhari, secretary of National Fishworkers Forum. The boats were seized near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), he said, adding that these boats were mostly from Okha and Mangrol on Gujarat coast.

PMSA had seized two boats off Gujarat coast earlier this week and apprehended 11 fishermen. In the last week of January, it had seized six boats and apprehended 36 fishermen.