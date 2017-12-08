Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife, mother to meet him on December 25

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court earlier this year (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court earlier this year (File Photo)

Pakistan on Friday conveyed to India that it will permit Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother to meet the former Navy officer on December 25, reported news agency PTI. Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during his weekly news briefing that a member from the Indian embassy will be allowed to be present at the meeting.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court earlier this year, on charges of espionage. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), on May 18, restrained Pakistan from executing him till it adjudicates on the case.

Following Pakistan’s decision to allow Jadhav’s wife to meet him “purely on humanitarian grounds,” India had said they would travel to Pakistan along with an official of the Indian High Commission.

In a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that it “does not absolve Pakistan of the violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and Human Rights and not following the due process in treating Jadhav who remains incarcerated in Pakistan and faces death sentence through a farcical process and on concocted charges.”

