Pakistan again rakes up Kashmir issue during UNSC debate

Following continuous ceasefire violations and firing from Pakistan side, which is causing casualties on both sides, the relation between the two countries have been strained these days. Following continuous ceasefire violations and firing from Pakistan side, which is causing casualties on both sides, the relation between the two countries have been strained these days.

Islamabad’s top envoy to the world body raised the Kashmir issue yet again during a UN Security Council debate on the Middle East, days after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres ruled out any mediation effort between India and Pakistan.

While participating in the Security Council discussion on Thursday, Lodhi said, “Pakistan will continue to support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, as indeed, people living under foreign occupation elsewhere as for example in Kashmir.”

She further said, “This esteemed body must live up to its responsibilities and ensure the implementation of its own resolutions on Palestine and other longstanding disputes such as Kashmir so that people of the world do not lose entire faith in the United Nations.”

But, like before, there were no takers for Lodhi, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, during the debate on the current volatile situation in the Middle East.

While India is opposed to any third-party intervention in resolving the Kashmir issue, Pakistan has continuously sought mediation to sort out the differences.

(with inputs from PTI)

