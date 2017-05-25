Pakistan activates forward bases, warjets fly near Indian airspace

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a brief statement with the video on the Army’s Facebook page. (Representational photo) Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a brief statement with the video on the Army’s Facebook page. (Representational photo)

A day after the Indian Army announced it had launched punitive fire assaults on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani armed forces scrambled warjets which flew not very far from the Siachen glacier and released a video claiming their troops too had inflicted damage on Indian positions.

New Delhi denied that Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian airspace and said the Pakistan Army video was false.

Radio Pakistan reported that Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said Pakistan will give a “befitting response” to “any aggression by the enemy”. It said Aman made the remarks at Qadri airbase in Skardu and flew a Mirage as part of the air exercise.

Pakistan’s Samaa TV reported that all PAF forward operating bases had been made fully operational. It said PAF Mirage jets formed part of the Skardu exercise since the forward base was operational.

A PTI report from Islamabad said the Pakistan Army released a video, purportedly showing heavy damage caused to Indian military posts across the Line of Control, in tit-for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of its punitive fire assaults on Pakistani positions.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a brief statement with the video on the Army’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army released a video which was shot on May 9, eight days after the beheading of two Indian security personnel by soldiers of the Pakistan Army. The video showed Pakistani posts on a ridge being destroyed by firing from 84 mm rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles and 106 mm recoilless guns.

Stating that the fire assault captured in the video was not a one-off action, but a part of regular operations by the Army on the LoC, Major General Ashok Narula, Additional Director General of Public Information, said, “Infiltrations are likely to increase with melting of snow and opening of passes. Operations like Naugam where four terrorists were neutralised on 20-21 May are the instances. This calls for even more pro-active counter-terrorism operations.”

India and Pakistan have had a ceasefire on the LoC from November 2003, which largely held till 2015. Following the terror attack on Uri, which led to the loss of 19 soldiers last September, and the surgical strikes by the Army across the LoC, the number of ceasefire violations have shot up, with both sides resorting to heavy weaponry to target each other.

