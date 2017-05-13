Pakistan accuses India of ‘ceasefire violations’, summons Deputy High Commissioner

A Pakistan Foreign Office official said Pakistan “condemned the unprovoked firing” which allegedly targeted civilian population. A Pakistan Foreign Office official said Pakistan “condemned the unprovoked firing” which allegedly targeted civilian population.

After mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Kashmir, Pakistan on Saturday accused India of carrying out “ceasefire violations” and summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) JP Singh for the same. However, Singh countered Pakistan, alleging that it was Islamabad that initiated cross border firing in order to give cover to terrorists. A statement issued by the Pakistan army claimed the Indian troops “committed ceasefire violations at LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and Khanjar sectors”. It also said that three civilians from Pakistan were injured in the process.

Read | Pakistani ceasefire violation in Rajouri: Two civilians dead, five injured, India retaliates

A Pakistan Foreign Office official said Pakistan “condemned the unprovoked firing” which allegedly targeted civilian population. Sources in the Indian High Commission confirmed the summoning of Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and asserted that the Pakistan Army initiated the ceasefire violation using artillery, mortar and small arms. The summoning comes on the same day as mortar shelling by Pakistan.

Early morning on Saturday at 7.15 am, Pakistani troops began 120 mm and 80 mm mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector, which killed two civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, and injured five others. According to sources, mortar shells were falling in Baba Khori, Kalsiyan, Jhanghar, Makri and Tarya areas.

Read | BSF to lodge protest with Pakistani Rangers over ceasefire violations in Arnia

According to sources, Singh conveyed to Pakistan that the cross border firing was initiated by Pakistani troops to give cover to terrorists and the Indian troops responded only in self-defence.

“We have noticed increased movement of terrorists along the LoC,” a High Commission source was quoted as saying.

Pakistan had summoned Singh on Thursday as well over the alleged ceasefire violation by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in which one person was killed and three others injured.

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd