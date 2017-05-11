Pakistan accuses India of ceasefire violation, claims one killed in shelling

Police officials claimed that “a mortar shell pierced through the concrete roof of one house in Kotli district’s Sabzkot village at about 2 am”, killing one and injuring two others. (Source: Google Maps) Police officials claimed that “a mortar shell pierced through the concrete roof of one house in Kotli district’s Sabzkot village at about 2 am”, killing one and injuring two others. (Source: Google Maps)

Pakistan on Thursday accused India of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) claiming a man was killed and three others were injured in the alleged firing, news agency PTI reported. In a tweet, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that India violated the ceasefire in Tandar, Sabzkot, Khuiratta, Baron, Bagsar and Khanjar areas along the LoC early on Thursday.

#CFVsbyIndia continued along LoC @Tandar, Sabzkot, Khuiratta, Baron, Bagsar & Khanjar Secs 1/3 — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) May 11, 2017

According to Dawn News, a senior police official from Kotli, a town in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, confirmed the incident.

“A mortar shell pierced through the concrete roof of one house in Sabzkot village at about 2 am, killing one and injuring two others while they were asleep,” Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kotli was quoted as saying by Dawn News. Sabzkot is a village is located in Kotli district.

According to PTI, the deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Rizwan. Those injured in the incident were his sibling Kamran, 14, and his 80-year old grandmother Wilayat Begum. The SSP added that they were taken to the district headquarters hospital in the neighbouring Mirpur district.

The SSP claimed that a 75-year-old man from Tayin village in Kotli district was also injured in the firing. He added there had been intense shelling through the night, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh has been summoned by Pakistan’s Foreign Office over alleged ceasefire violations.

